Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are stepping into 2025 by choosing to leave behind negativity and embrace a year filled with positivity and growth.

The couple has decided to focus on the brighter side of life as they welcome the New Year.

On Wednesday, Vignesh shared a sweet photo of the two of them and captioned it, "Where there is love, there is happiness! Happy New Year to all of you!"

He continued, “Focus on love, focus on all the good things in life, focus on working hard! Keep all the negativity out of focus and blur it away from your life! Faith in your blessings and being faithful to your conscience not only brings success but also gives a lot of satisfaction and abundant happiness. May 2025 give you all that you wished for! Much love from us to you.”

In the image, Nayanthara and Vignesh strike a romantic pose against the Burj Khalifa. The couple rang in the New Year with actor R. Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje in Dubai, where they were seen enjoying the night on a yacht.

R Madhavan’s wife, Sarita, shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram of the four of them sitting together on the yacht, wrapped in blankets.

She captioned the picture, "The best time with the sweetest Maddy sir and Sarita ma'am. Such a surreal night." She also posted a video of herself enjoying the serene waters and the evening, with the caption, "Only love around us."

Meanwhile, 2024 was a challenging year for the Jawan actress. Nayanthara was involved in a legal dispute with producer-actor Dhanush regarding the use of footage from their 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale.

