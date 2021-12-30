Director S.S. Rajamouli has revealed the reason behind titling his upcoming film RRR. He will be seen as a special guest along with the film's stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt, on The Kapil Sharma Show. During a conversation, host Kapil Sharma asks Rajamouli to reveal the reason for naming his film 'RRR'. RRR Stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt Along With SS Rajamouli Have a Blast on The Kapil Sharma Show (Watch Video).

Rajamouli shares: "In the beginning, we didn't know what to put the title as, so we thought we should refer to the project as 'RRR' because of - Ram Charan, Rama Rao (Jr NTR) and Rajamouli. We started putting hashtags as RRR and the response of the audience was overwhelming so we kept 'RRR' as the title." RRR: Jr NTR, Ram Charan Dubbed in Hindi for the Magnum Opus in Their Own Voices, Reveals Alia Bhatt.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

