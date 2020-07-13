Tamil poet and lyricist Vairamuthu has turned a year older on July 13, 2020. The National Award-winning lyricist celebrates his 67th birthday today and on this occasion, there are several media publications who have extended their heartfelt wishes by praising his work. A popular daily also wrote an article on Vairamuthu and tagged singer Chinmayi Sripada on the same. This really did not go down well with her and she called out the leading daily on Twitter. #MeToo in India: Chinmayi Sripada Files Complaint Against Lyricist Vairamuthu.

In 2018, Chinmayi Sripada had accused Vairamuthu of sexual harassment. As a part of the country’s Me Too movement, the singer brought forth the claims of sexual harassment in the Indian music industry. Today, when Chinmayi Sripada was tagged by The Hindu Tamzih on Vairamuthu's birthday post, it left her furious. She shared a series of tweets that read, “If Tamizh society wants to celebrate him, please do so by all means. That is on you. Your exhibition of your bro-code, birds of a feather flocking together neednt be on my roof. Keep it within your precincts where you all well and truly belong. DONT TAG ME. MAKES SENSE?!” She also mentioned, “I have been dreading opening my timeline today. It is the birthday of the molester I outed. The Hindu Tamizh had a huge article praising him to the skies. And I get tagged in Birthday Wishes to my molester. This is a sick society and sick people.” Tamil Lyricist Vairamuthu on His Sexual Harassment Allegations: I Have Been Constantly Humiliated; This Is One of Them.

Chinmayi Sripada’s Tweets

If Tamizh society wants to celebrate him, please do so by all means. That is on you. Your exhibition of your bro-code, birds of a feather flocking together neednt be on my roof. Keep it within your precincts where you all well and truly belong. DONT TAG ME. MAKES SENSE?! — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 13, 2020

I have been dreading opening my timeline today. It is the birthday of the molester I outed. The Hindu Tamizh had a huge article praising him to the skies. And I get tagged in Birthday Wishes to my molester. This is a sick society and sick people. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 13, 2020

Malini Parthasarathy, former editor and currently the co-chairperson of The Hindu Publishing Group, expressed her apologies to the singer. She tweeted saying, ‘Was a mistake, agree’.

Malini Parthasarathy's Response To Chinmayi Sripada (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Chinmayi Sripada had alleged inappropriate conduct by lyricist Vairamuthu against her during a foreign tour sometime in 2005 or 2006. To Sripada’s accusations, Vairamuthu had responded saying, “The indecency of defaming known persons is becoming a fashion across the country. Of late, I have been repeatedly insulted and this is one of those. I ignore anything that is far from truth. Time will tell the truth.”

