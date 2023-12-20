RRR star Ram Charan, who will be soon seen in the upcoming film Game Changer visited the Mahalaxmi temple in Mumbai along with his wife Upasana and their daughter Klin Kaara on Wednesday. The actor sported a crisp white shirt and grey pants, and looked dapper. Upasana, who was dressed in a floral outfit, was seen carrying Klin Kaara in her arms as they arrived at the temple. Ram Charan Introduces Fans to His Adorable New Friend – Check His Post To Find Out!.

This significant visit was to celebrate Klin Kaara's six-month birthday, a milestone cherished by the entire family. They visited the Mahalaxmi temple for their first family outing in Mumbai, as they seek blessings for the little Laxmi of their house, Klin Kaara. Ram Charan’s Fans Thrash Man Over Demeaning Comments Against Actor’s Wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela.

Check Out Ram Charan and Upasana Seek Divine Love for Daughter Klin Kaara at Mahalaxmi Temple in Mumbai:

Ram Charan, Upasana, and their precious daughter Klin Kaara seek blessings at Mahalaxmi temple as Klin Kaara completes 6 months today🥰🤩#ramcharan #upasana #ramklin #klinkaara #mahalaxmitemple pic.twitter.com/S5vJY8GVAW — Sai Satish (@PROSaiSatish) December 20, 2023

The actor greeted people on his way back from the temple and requested the paparazzi stationed at the venue to allow them some space. The actor sat in his car along with his wife and daughter and drove away.

