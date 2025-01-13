The makers of Game Changer, starring Ram Charan, have filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police, alleging that a group of around 45 individuals intentionally leaked an HD print of their film online before the release. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish, the movie was released during Sankranti (January 10), but it was quickly reported to be circulating on piracy platforms such as Telegram and across social media channels. The film's team claims that before its release, producers received threats on social media and WhatsApp. These threats were allegedly linked to a gang responsible for the leak. In addition to the piracy, the makers have accused certain individuals of spreading negativity on social media platforms like Facebook, X (Formerly Known as Twitter) Instagram, and YouTube. ‘Game Changer’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Ram Charan’s Film Sees Drop, Total Collection Reaches INR 72.5 Crore in India – Reports.

The team has provided evidence to back up their claims, noting that the majority of the accounts involved belong to NTR fans. “They threatened they would leak the pirated print of the film if the amount they asked for was not given. Two days before the release of Game Changer, key twists in the film were shared on social media accounts. After the release, they not only did leak HD print, they shared it with everyone on Telegram and social media,” as per m9news. ‘You Truly Are a Game Changer’: Upasana Konidela Applauds Husband Ram Charan’s Role in Shankar Shanmugham’s Film.

About Game Changer

Game Changer is a 2025 Telugu political action film directed by S Shankar in his Telugu debut and produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film features Ram Charan in dual roles, with Kiara Advani, Anjali, S. J Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, and Samuthirakani in supporting roles. It was released on 10 January 2025.

