Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s newly released film Game Changer has been making waves at the box office. However, after a strong opening, the movie experienced a slight dip in its collections on the second day of its theatrical release. According to a report shared by Sacnilk, the total collection now stands at INR 72.5 crore in India. Despite the drop in earnings, the film is still performing well, especially in its native Telugu market. ‘You Truly Are a Game Changer’: Upasana Konidela Applauds Husband Ram Charan’s Role in Shankar Shanmugham’s Film.

On day two, Game Changer collected INR 12.7 crore from the Telugu version, which remains the strongest performer of the lot. The Hindi version contributed INR 7 crore, the Tamil version earned INR 1.7 crore, while the Kannada and Malayalam versions brought in INR 0.1 crore and INR 0.03 crore, respectively. Take a look at the photo below of the overall collection of Game Changer: Did ‘Game Changer’ Exaggerate Day 1 Worldwide Box Office Numbers? Ram Charan’s Movie Gets Called Out for Claiming It Grossed INR 186 Crore!

‘Game Changer’ Movie Collection

(Photo Credits: Website/Sacnilk)

With a total of INR 72.5 crore in two days, Game Changer is expected to maintain a strong run at the box office. The film is directed by Shankar Shanmugham and produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations.

