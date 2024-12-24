Sookshmadarshini was one of the standout hits in Malayalam cinema in 2024, winning over both audiences and critics alike. Released in theatres on November 22, 2024, the film grossed an impressive INR 55 crore worldwide. Directed by MC Jithin, this light-hearted thriller starred Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph in lead roles. Nazriya played a housewife with a sharp eye for detail, while Basil portrayed her suspicious neighbour, who appears to be hiding a dark secret. ‘Sookshmadarshini’ Movie Review: A Highly Engaging Mystery Thriller With Superb Performances From Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph.

Although the film hit theatres over a month ago, Sookshmadarshini has yet to arrive on OTT platforms. However, HD and Ultra HD prints of the movie have mysteriously leaked online on various piracy websites. This is unusual, as such leaks typically occur only after a movie's streaming release.

The film's team, with the assistance of Kerala's cyber police, successfully took down a print that had gone viral on Telegram and YouTube. Unfortunately, by then, HD torrents had already spread and remain available on sites like 1TamilMV and Movierulz. ‘Sookshmadarshini’ Ending Explained: Decoding the Twisty Finale and the Villain’s Diabolical Plan in Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph’s Mystery-Thriller.

Watch the Trailer of 'Sookshmadarshini':

We hope the filmmakers can identify the source of the leak and hold those responsible accountable. As for its official OTT release, there’s speculation that Sookshmadarshini will debut on Disney+ Hotstar in India, while Simply South has acquired the overseas streaming rights.

