Thalaivar Fans Trend #5DecadesOfSuperstarRAJINI, Share Interesting Trivia About The Sensational Actor (View Tweets)

Fans Trend #5DecadesOfSuperstarRAJINI (Photo Credits: Twitter)

That actor Rajinikanth is one of the nation's most loved actors is a well-known fact. The actor has a crazed fan following not just in India, but all over the world too and is one of the most revered actors in India. His movies break box-office records all the time and wherever the superstar goes, thousands of fans gather around to catch a glimpse of him. In fact, B-Town's very own Amitabh Bachchan is a known admirer of Thalaivar. Rajinikanth Says ‘People of Tamil Nadu Will Ensure Huge Miracle in 2021 Assembly Polls’.

It can be recalled that Rajinikanth, whose original name is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, was a bus conductor before he became the nation's favourite actor. He made his movie debut in 1975 with Apoorva Raagangal. And even though 2020 marks the actor completing 45 years in the film industry, his excited fans started trending #5DecadesOfSuperstarRAJINI on Twitter. Did Rajinikanth Predict PM Narendra Modi’s Rs 20 Lakh Crore Relief Package Way Back in 2007? This Viral Clip From Sivaji Would Make You Believe So! (Watch Video).

Check Out Some of The Tweets Below:

One With Amitabh Bachchan:

"An Incredible source of Inspiration.Such a humble Human being.Came up frm such humble beginnings.Its incredible that we hv him here with us today inspiring us evry day. Thank u Rajini for being with me": #AmitabhBachchan on SuperStar #Rajinikanth#5DecadesOfSuperstarRAJINI pic.twitter.com/V06KL0gC8n — Rajini Soldiers (@RajiniSoldiers) May 30, 2020

Rajinikanth's Hollywood Records:

Have u ever read a headlines in ur lifetime for any Indian Actor ? #5DecadesOfSuperstarRAJINI pic.twitter.com/Ku0MAZjPWf — Ⓜ️🅰️N🅾️ (@rajini_mano) May 30, 2020

Age Is Just A Number:

At 70 years of age there is no actor in the world who has this much craze!!! Title Card laye mass katuradhu Thalaivar dhan_/\_#5DecadesOfSuperstarRAJINI pic.twitter.com/EeEhz8x6TA — Rajasekar (@prsekar05) May 30, 2020

Very True Indeed:

There's no other actor who has been ruling Indian Cinema like Superstar Rajinikanth 😍🙏 #5DecadesOfSuperstarRAJINI pic.twitter.com/T6KEAhZdq7 — Theeejay (@theeejay) May 30, 2020

A Perfect 'Then and Now' Picture:

A Perfect Collage Summarising Rajini's Journey:

He Truly Is Everyone's Superstar:

Yet ANother Interesting Trivia:

Rajinikanth did diploma in acting from Madras Film Institute. Though he was poor he never went uneducated 🙂 #5DecadesOfSuperstarRAJINI pic.twitter.com/dnF2aWiMKt — Vaigai Trolls (@vaigaitrolls) May 30, 2020

From A Salary in 100s to Crores:

Thalaivar's salary was 750 rs when he was a conductor. Now it is 110 cr + . Some films paid no salary for him. He received a share from profit after its release. #5DecadesOfSuperstarRAJINI pic.twitter.com/Sg8ydybuUG — Vaigai Trolls (@vaigaitrolls) May 30, 2020

Rajini as Iron Man? Definitely:

Reachனா இப்படி இருக்கனும் 🔥 Avengers Endgame director Joe Russo opting for Rajinikanth for Iron man role!#5DecadesOfSuperstarRAJINI pic.twitter.com/2liVs13ybr — Parthiban (@parthispeaks) May 30, 2020

He Is Allu Arjun's Favourite Too:

"My favorite hero after #Chiranjeevi garu, is #Rajinikanth garu... he is my role model and inspiration. We welcome #Darbar on Sankranthi" - #AlluArjun Haters must learn from our neighbors how to respect the legends.#5DecadesOfSuperstarRAJINI pic.twitter.com/ugvTThR5yP — Rajinikanth மக்கள் தலைவர் ரஜினி காவலர்கள் (@rajinikanth_ss) May 30, 2020

The Almighty:

Rajinikanth's first film was in Tamil cinema, where he was initially cast in supporting roles, debuting as a cancer patient in Apoorva Raagangal in 1975. The film was directed by K. Balachander #Annaatthe #5DecadesOfSuperstarRAJINI pic.twitter.com/LASUVWNUOG — Rajinikanth 👑Page 🤩 (@rajinikanthpage) May 30, 2020

From A Bus Conductor To An Actor:

What an achievement in these 5 decades 💥💥💥👌!!#5DecadesOfSuperstarRAJINI pic.twitter.com/hdO82gqN4v — Thalaivar Darbar ᴬᴺᴺᴬᴬᵀᵀᴴᴱ🤘🏻 (@Vijayar50360173) May 30, 2020

The superstar and his wife Latha recently made it to the news for reaching out to help the transgender community in the country amid the on-going lockdown. He also donated an amount of Rs 50 lakhs to the Film Employees Federation of South India to help out during these tough times.