Thalaivar Fans Trend #5DecadesOfSuperstarRAJINI, Share Interesting Trivia About The Sensational Actor (View Tweets)
Fans Trend #5DecadesOfSuperstarRAJINI (Photo Credits: Twitter)

That actor Rajinikanth is one of the nation's most loved actors is a well-known fact. The actor has a crazed fan following not just in India, but all over the world too and is one of the most revered actors in India. His movies break box-office records all the time and wherever the superstar goes, thousands of fans gather around to catch a glimpse of him. In fact, B-Town's very own Amitabh Bachchan is a known admirer of Thalaivar. Rajinikanth Says ‘People of Tamil Nadu Will Ensure Huge Miracle in 2021 Assembly Polls’.

It can be recalled that Rajinikanth, whose original name is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, was a bus conductor before he became the nation's favourite actor. He made his movie debut in 1975 with Apoorva Raagangal. And even though 2020 marks the actor completing 45 years in the film industry, his excited fans started trending #5DecadesOfSuperstarRAJINI on Twitter. Did Rajinikanth Predict PM Narendra Modi’s Rs 20 Lakh Crore Relief Package Way Back in 2007? This Viral Clip From Sivaji Would Make You Believe So! (Watch Video).

Check Out Some of The Tweets Below:

One With Amitabh Bachchan:

Rajinikanth's Hollywood Records:

Age Is Just A Number:

Very True Indeed:

A Perfect 'Then and Now' Picture:

A Perfect Collage Summarising Rajini's Journey:

He Truly Is Everyone's Superstar:

Yet ANother Interesting Trivia:

From A Salary in 100s to Crores:

Rajini as Iron Man? Definitely:

He Is Allu Arjun's Favourite Too:

The Almighty:

From A Bus Conductor To An Actor:

The superstar and his wife Latha recently made it to the news for reaching out to help the transgender community in the country amid the on-going lockdown. He also donated an amount of Rs 50 lakhs to the Film Employees Federation of South India to help out during these tough times.