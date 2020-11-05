Some while ago, it was reported by a section of media that Thalapathy Vijay has entered politics as his father SA Chandrasekar has registered a political party in the name of ‘All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam'. Well, now as per the latest reports, the South star has issued an official statement stating that he is not associated with any party. The actor on Thursday, in a post, expressed that there is no connection between him and 'All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam', that's been registered by his father with the Election Commission of India, thus distancing himself from it. Fact Check: Thalapathy Vijay's Master Posters Suggesting its Premiere on Amazon Prime are Fake.

"I inform my fans and the public that there is no relation whatsoever between the political party that my father has started and me, directly or indirectly," a part of his statement read. That's not it, as Vijay also set the record straight and urged his fans to not follow the political party. "I request my fans to not join the political party that my father has started or work for it. There is no connection between that party and our 'iyakkam' (fan club)," he added.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Thalapathy @actorvijay disassociates himself from the political party started by his father in his name.. pic.twitter.com/0CJj73LETg — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 5, 2020

The statement also mentioned a warning by Vijay and stated that strict action will be taken if anyone misuses the actor's name, pictures or his 'All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam' for any wrong purpose. Stay tuned!

