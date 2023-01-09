Varisu promises to be a treat for the audience during the time of Pongal this year. The film directed by Vamshi Paidipally promises to be loaded with oodles of family drama and action. Fans of Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna are already going gaga after watching the mass trailer and its background score and songs composed by Thaman S. Apart from Tamil, its dubbed version will also be released, in Telugu, which is titled as Vaarasudu. Varisu Release Date: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Prepones, Clashes With Ajith’s Thunivu on Opening Day.

Varisu is one of the most-anticipated films of the year as it also marks Rashmika Mandanna’s first collaboration with Vijay. Fans are eagerly looking forward to see how duo spills magic on the silver screens. Ahead of the film’s release, let’s take a look at some of its major details. Varisu Trailer: Thalapathy Vijay-Rashmika Mandanna's Film Promises An Entertaining Dose of Action, Romance and Family Drama! (Watch Video).

Cast – Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna are playing the lead roles. The film also features R Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Prakash Raj and others in pivotal roles.

Plot – The synopsis of the film reads, “Vijay Rajendran is a happy-go-lucky man, but everything changes after the unexpected death of his foster father.”

Watch The Trailer Of Varisu Below:

Release Date – Varisu is all set to be released on January 11. It is clashing with Ajith Kumar’s heist thriller Thunivu.

Review – The reviews for Varisu are not out yet. LatestLY will update you all as soon as the review of the movie is shared.

