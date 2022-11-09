Yashoda is the upcoming film starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the titular role. The science fiction action thriller film is written and directed by Hari–Harish. The trailer of the upcoming Telugu film has grabbed audiences’ attention and fans are intrigued to watch the film’s leading lady in a totally different avatar. The film’s producer, Sivalenka Krishna Prasad, describes Yashoda as ‘new-age action thriller’. Talking about Samantha, he further stated, “Playing the titular role, Samantha put her blood & sweat in the action scenes. She dubbed for herself in both Telugu and Tamil.” Yashoda Teaser: Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Pregnant Woman Fights Against the Odds for Survival in This Sci-Fi Thriller (Watch Video).

The film Yashoda is produced under the banner of Sridevi Movies. Ahead of its release in theatres, let’s take a look at some of its key details.

Cast – Samantha Ruth Prabhu would be seen playing the lead along with Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.

Plot – The synopsis of Yashoda reads, “A young woman named Yashoda decides to become a surrogate in exchange for money. However, she learns about illegal activities regarding surrogacy and sets out to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Watch The Trailer Of Yashoda Below:

Release Date – The film Yashoda is all set to be released in theatres on November 11 in Telugu in addition to dubbed versions of Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Review – The reviews for Yashoda are not out yet. LatestLY will update you all as soon as the review of Samantha’s film is out.

