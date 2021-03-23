Ankita Lokhande is a fireband and is spewing a lot of truths about the industry and her personal life. It was just yesterday when she was headlining the news for her statement on Sushant Singh Rajput and how his decisions affected her mental health. She talked about having suicidal thoughts and how she had to give up projects because of SSR. Now another excerpt from the same interview has surfaced online where the actress is now talking about her casting couch experiences. Ankita Lokhande Remembers Sushant SIngh Rajput, Says 'Keep Smiling Wherever You Are'.

While talking to Bollywood Bubble, she revealed how she came across such situations twice in her career and how she handled it. She told that once she was just starting out, she had to face such a situation and again, when she was a successful television star looking to switch to films. She added that she faced the situation fiercely and walked out of a south film when she was asked to compromise for the role. She added that she always wanted to make it on her own and never paid any heed to such lewd activities.

Ankita recalled the time when she was asked straightforward asked to ‘sleep with the producer’. “And the moment he said it, maine uski band baja di thi (I took him to task). I told him, ‘I think your producer wants a girl to sleep with, not a very talented girl to work with.’ And I left from there. He then apologized and said he will try to take me to his film. But I said, ‘If you try and take me in also, I’m not interested in your film,’” she narrated.

Talking about the other incident, she said, “When I got back again into films, I felt it again, just shaking hands with that person. I don’t want to take names, he was a big actor. I got those vibes, and I quickly got my hands away from him. I knew it, ab mera yahaan nahi hoga (it will not work out for me), because it is a give and take thing. I understood and I left from there because it was not for me." Ankita Lokhande Responds To Rhea Chakraborty's Friend Shibani Dandekar's 'Princess' Comment, Says 'You Guard Your Friend and I Am Standing By the Family'.

Earlier, speaking to the portal, Ankita admitted giving up Shah Rukh Khan’s Happy New Year and also roles in Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela because she always prioritised her relationship with SSR. In the same interview, she also expressed how she has zero regrets about not doing these films.

