Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's Brother Umar Riaz SLAMS Vikas Gupta For Claiming That The Former Is In A Relationship

Asim and Umar Riaz, (Right) Vikas Gupta (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz has vehemently reacted to housemate Vikas Gupta's claims on national television that Asim has a girlfriend outside the house. It can be recalled that certain 'connections' in the form of ex-contestants and family members, entered the house to help the housemates choose a captain. Following the family week, these connections, half of whom entered in last night's episode, will b seen residing in the house for a week to support the inmates in various other tasks as well. Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Proposes To Himanshi Khurana After The Lady Admits To Being In Love With Him.

And all was going fine until Vikas Gupta and Kashmera Shah entered. While Kashmera did not fail to take jibes at certain contestants and even managed to put in a 'foot' between Sidharth and Shehnaaz, Vikas Gupta, who entered the show to support Sidharth Shukla, made the revelation that Asim, who had proposed to Himanshi Khurana earlier in the day when she entered the house, has a girlfriend outside the house. Bigg Boss 13 Day 122 Preview: Vikas Gupta Exposes Asim Riaz's Double Dating Standards, Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Drops A Huge Bomb (Watch Video).

Well, the news is part true considering how when Sid and Asim were friends, he had revealed to the former that he was ina relationship that was barely there and that he did not speak to his girlfriend anymore.

Last night's episode's preview saw Vikas Gupta talking to Shehnaaz Gill about Asim's relationship outside the show and how he is dating a model outside the show. The promo also saw Vikas talk to Himanshi and Asim about how they should tie up all their loose ends outside first and then start a fresh relationship inside, which left Asim irked.

Just this morning, Asim's best friend Shruti Tuli revealed that Asim was not in a relationship with anyone outside. Soon followed his brother Umar Riaz's tweet clarifying that Asim was in no relationship outside.Umar did not stop there and went on to bash Vikas Gupta.

Check Out Umar Riaz's Tweet Below:

Dont talk sh*t about my bro @lostboy54. Better be worried about ur love life rather than caring about my brother’s. He already scrwed ur case when u were inside the BB house , the so called mastermind of BB. Failed players and their sh*tty made up stories! #AsimRiaz #KingAsim — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 28, 2020

Himanshi Khurana re-entered the house after the eviction to support Asim during the connection week and after he got the message that she had broken up with her fiance and that she was waiting for him, he did not waste time and proposed to his lady love.