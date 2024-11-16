Dolly Chaiwala, the viral internet sensation known for his unique tea-serving style, made a special appearance on Bigg Boss 18. The promo video shows him serving served tea to BB18 housemates, leaving them in awe. Host Salman Khan introduced Dolly as the ‘OG Chaiwaala’, a title he has earned for his rise to fame through his tea-making videos. Dolly Chaiwala To Enter ‘Bigg Boss 18’? Internet Sensation Spotted at Salman Khan’s Show Set in His Signature Style (Watch Video).

Dolly Chaiwala in ‘Bigg Boss 18’

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)