Television actress Hina Khan, best known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, sent shockwaves across her fanbase by revealing her stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis. On Friday, she issued a statement on her Instagram handle, sharing the heartbreaking news with her followers. Soon after the news broke, Hina's friends from the industry, including Ankita Lokhande, Rashami Desai, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, wished her a speedy recovery. Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage Three Breast Cancer; TV Actress Reveals She's Undergoing Treatment - Read Statement.

Talking to LatestLY, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress shared, “I felt bad hearing it. I pray for her speedy recovery. She is strong. I am sure she must have fought many battles in her life & won. And I know this too, she will win. God bless her with good health.”

While informing that her treatment has already begun, Hina wrote in her post “Hello Everyone, to address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger.” Hina Khan Is Diagnosed With Breast Cancer: Check Indian Celebs- Manisha Koirala, Sonali Bendre, Yuvraj Singh, Sanjay Dutt Who Fought Cancer and Emerged Victorious.

She added, “I kindly ask for your respect and previously during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined and positive. With the grace of the almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and will be completely healthy. Please send your prayers blessings and love.”

Hina Khan Shares News With Heartbreaking Insta Post

In the past, several Indian celebrities, including Mahima Chaudhry, Tahira Kashyap, Telugu actress Hamsa Nandini, Barbara Mori, and veteran actress Mumtaz, have shared their battles against breast cancer.

