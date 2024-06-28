Television actress Hina Khan displayed immense courage by revealing her battle with Stage Three Breast Cancer. In a social media statement, Khan confirmed the rumours and vowed to fight the disease. "I have been diagnosed with Stage Three Breast Cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease," a part of her post reads. She also requested privacy during this challenging time. Hina Khan Was Terminated From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Rajan Shahi Reveals Shocking Deets.

Hina Khan Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

What Is Breast Cancer?

Breast cancer is when breast cells mutate and become cancerous cells that multiply and form tumours. Healthcare providers may treat breast cancer with surgery to remove tumours or treatment to kill cancerous cells.

