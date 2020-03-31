Four More Shots Please Season 2 Trailer Out! Bani J, Kriti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta and Maanvi Gagroo's Characters Have Evolved in Unexpectd Ways (Watch Video)

Four More Shots Season 2 Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube)

If you have recently logged into your Amazon Prime accounts, you might have noticed that they have updated their header with an announcement about the arrival of the second season of the hit show, Four More Shots Please. Yes, we are inching closer to getting even closer to the characters we fell in love with during the first season. The trailer of the fresh season has dropped on the internet and it will make you add it to your watchlist right away. Bani J, Kriti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta and Maanvi Gagroo return as the power-packed female leads of the sho. And they are a riot. Kirti Kulhari Reveals Why She Was Hesitant to Play a Single Mother in the Amazon Prime Series Four More Shots Please.

Right off the bat, the trailer tells us that the ladies - Umang, Anjana, Damini and Siddhi - have not spoked to each other in the longest time. But that doesn't mean that they can't take a trip to Istanbul together. The characters have evolved since we last saw them. The trailer makes it very clear. Siddhi has become a 'virginity ki devi se hawas ki pujaran in one year flat'. Umang and Samara might be declaring their love to the entire world. Whoa! In one of the shots in the footage, they kiss in public as dozens of photographers click their pictures. Can we watch this season already? Four More Shots Please: Samir Kochhar, Shibani Dandekar to Play A Couple in the Second Season of Amazon Prime Series.

Watch The First Trailer of Four More Shots Please Season 2 Here:

The trailer maintains a very upbeat vibe from start to end with flashy music playing in the background. There is not even a single dull moment. The ladies are taking a trip together, attending a wedding, taking charge of their lives and, of course, continue to be the drinking buddies. Four More Shots Please season 2 starts streaming on April 14.