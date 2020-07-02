Pitch Perfect alum Utkarsh Ambudkar will play the lead role in CBS' upcoming comedy pilot "Ghosts". According to The Hollywood Reporter, the single-camera comedy hails from Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, and will also feature actor Rose McIver. Based on the British series of the same name, "Ghosts" follows a young couple, Samantha (McIver) and Ryan (Ambudkar), whose dreams come true when they inherit a beautiful country house, only to find it's both falling apart and inhabited by many of the deceased previous residents. The Bold and the Beautiful: CBS Show to Resume Production After Coronavirus Hiatus With Safety Measures On Set

Ambudkar's Ryan is a thoroughly modern dude with a love of nerdom and a talented chef. Also featuring Rebecca Wisocky and Brandon Scott Jones, "Ghosts" was developed by Lionsgate through its deal with BBC Studios.

Port and Wiseman will also serve as executive producer alongside Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, Martha Howe-Douglas, Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward , Alison Owen and Angie Stephenson. Good Fight Season 5: Cush Jumbo AKA Lucca Quinn Exits CBS’ Legal Drama

Ambudkar, 36, was most recently seen comedy feature "Brittany Runs a Marathon", directed by Paul Downs Colaizzo. The actor will next star in filmmaker Shawn Levy's action comedy "Free Guy", alongside Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi and Joe Keery.