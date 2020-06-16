Impractical Jokers: The Comedy Prank Show Is in Talks to Shoot in India

Impractical Jokers, the well-known US comedy group, want to come to India to shoot an episode of their popular show with the same name, says group member James Murray. "We would love to (come to India). We've talked about touring there, we've talked about doing a back-to-back Australia - India tour or maybe shoot an episode here or there and one day hopefully we will," Murray said. James Cameron Goes Into 14 Days Quarantine After Reaching New Zealand To Shoot Avatar Sequels.

To this, Brian Q Quinn added: "It's always a discussion, we always want to go." The New York-based comedy troupe also comprises Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano. The troupe, also known as The Tenderloins, caught the spiral of fame with the hidden-camera comedy reality TV series "Impractical Jokers".

They use a combination of hidden microphones and cameras to dare each other to go out of the comfort zone and embarrass themselves. The show is aired in India on Comedy Central.

