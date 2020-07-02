Kabir Singh actress Geetika Mehandru says she has replaced actress Jinal Jain in the show "Choti Sarrdaarni". Jinal portrayed Ginni, a bubbly character, in the show."I have already started shooting for the show. It's been six days. I am loving the environment of the set as I am a hardcore Punjabi and people here also talk in Punjabi. It gives me friendly vibes," said Geetika. Ramayan’s Ravan, Arvind Trivedi Joins Twitter, Netizens Welcome Him By Trending ‘#RavanOnTwitter’ (View Tweets)

"I am hoping that people will accept me as they had accepted Jinal in the character of Ginni," she added.

The show, which also stars Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, is the journey of a strong-willed woman who makes her own rules and stands by them.

