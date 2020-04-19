Ramayan's Ravan, Arvind Trivedi Joins Twitter, Netizens Welcome Him By Trending '#RavanOnTwitter' (View Tweets)

Ramayan's Ravan, Arvind Trivedi Joins Twitter (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Doordarshan's repeat telecast of Ramayan during the on-going COVID-19 nationwide lockdown will go down in the history of television as the only time when a show's repeat telecast created record-high ratings for the channel. in fact, back in 1986 and 1987 when Ramayan originally aired, the show recorded a viewership of 100 million every week. In fact, while the premiere week of Ramayan's repeat telecast broke TRP records, the show continued to dominate the Hindi GEC, Hindi GEC Rural and Hindi GEC Urban charts in its second week. Ramayan's 'Ravan Vadh' Episode Hailed By Twitterati, Call It 'First Ever Successful Surgical Strike' (View Tweets).

Also, with the show's telecast, most of its actors who were present on social media became active in interacting with fans and sharing their opinions on scenes from Ramayan. However, the last of the Ramayan cast to join micro-blogging site Twitter is the show Ravan, actor Arvind Trivedi. Ramayan's Original Ravan, Actor Arvind Trivedi, Apologises to Viewers After Watching 'Sita Apaharan' Episode of the DD National Show (Watch Video).

The 84-year-old veteran joined Twitter on April 18, 2020, and was welcomed aboard with the Twitter trend '#RavanOnTwitter'.

The actor recently made it to the headlines for a video. In the video, Arvind Trivedi, was seen watching Ramayan's repeat telecast on Doordarshan and after his character, Ravan, kidnaps Sita in his Pushpak Viman, Arvind turned to the room and apologised for the scene. Such humility!! Welcome aboard Arvind Trivediji.