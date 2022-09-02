Actress Leysan Karimova, who has carved a niche for herself in the industry, is currently receiving a lot of praise and love from the audience for her performance in the series Maharani 2- a political drama featuring Huma Qureshi and many more. Talking about the character, the actress says, "I am essaying the role of Zehra, girlfriend of Navin Kumar's (Amit Sial) son in the series. My character is pretty interesting and important in the story. I enjoyed essaying the role as it had so many layers and depth in it." Maharani Season 2 Review: Huma Qureshi and Sohum Shah's SonyLIV Series Takes A Few Notches Down From an Exemplary First Season (LatestLY Exclusive).

Sharing working experience with Amit Sial, Leysan says, "He is a very professional person who is so dedicated and focused on his work. His experience is depicted in his work. Working with him was really amazing and it was great syncing with his friendly nature. His acting skills are so fabulous and I can say there's a lot to learn from him." OTT Releases Of The Week: Huma Qureshi's Maharani Season 2 on Sony LIV, Shefali Shah’s Delhi Crime Season 2 on Netflix, Sylvester Stallone’s Samaritan on Amazon Prime Video & More.

Lastly, talking about the feedback she has been receiving about her performance, the actress says, "I have been receiving an amazing response from the audience. My daily dose of happiness is love and appreciation from the audience, because I feel that an actor yearns for recognition of work and I am happy to receive that in abundance."

Leysan Karimova is known for her work in projects like Poison, State of Seige, Cash, Housefull 4, Chaahool, Vish, Chandragupta Maurya, Laal Ishq and Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2022 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).