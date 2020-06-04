Paras Chhabra Reveals 'Mahira and I Like Each Other A Lot, But Abhi Relationship Tak Nahi Pahunche Hai'

Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actors Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are the eternal friendship goals pair, well, as of now. And we say as of now because it is a well-known fact that Paras is Mahira Sharma's Deewana. And while the lad has repeatedly expressed his feelings for Mahira inside the BB13 house and outside as well, Mahira has always maintained being his best friend and nothing more. However, in his latest interaction with the media, Paras hinted that Mahira has finally warmed up to him and likes him a lot. However, he also went on to reveal that he wants his relationship with Mahira to progress organically. Bigg Boss 13's Mahira Sharma Meets Bestie Paras Chhabra's Mother, Has Mommy Chhabra Approved of The Pairing?.

In fact, in his conversation with an entertainment portal, Paras went on to reveal that Mahira was approached to take part in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge as one of his prospective suitors and added that if the show had happened, then something would definitely have progressed between him and Mahira. Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra Dedicates His TikTok Video for Mahira Sharma amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

"The creative team approached me for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge during Bigg Boss with a view to get me married on-screen. They asked me about my equation with Mahira and I told them that I like her. They approached her, too, and she was all set to participate. However, the deal fell through. Aa jaati toh accha hi hota…agar shaadi nahi toh kuchh na kuchh toh ho hi jaata," Paras told TOI. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Winner Aanchal Khurana On Paras Chhabra - Mahira Sharma’s Bond 'If They Plan to Be Together, I Will Be The Happiest'.

Opening up on their current equation, Paras went on to reveal that both he and Mahira like each other a lot. "We met a couple of times during the lockdown. Acchi feeling aati hai Mahira se mil kar and we share a beautiful bond. I don’t want to go down the regular route of proposing to her. I want everything to happen organically."

Paras wants their relationship to progress as naturally and at its natural pace. "Naturally feelings generate ho and automatically relationship shuru ho jaaye. She is a very good friend as of now. Mahira and I like each other a lot, but abhi relationship tak nahi pahunche hai. Had she participated in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, things would have progressed faster," feels Paras.

What had also made quite the buzz was Paras' Mom's visit to the house during the family week where she had told her son, "36 aayengi, 36 jaayengi. Par teri wali teri Maa hi laayegi." Ask him if Mahira has the approval of Mummyji and pat comes the reply, "Meri mom ko Mahira bahut pasand hai." Well, its all done from Paras' end. We wonder what Mahira has to say about this!