Naagin 5 has been in the news ever since its announcement by producer Ekta Kapoor. For the past few weeks, before the show went on air on August 9, there were reports of how the Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna had been roped in for the show as the female leads. The names of Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal are being reported as the male leads. While Sharad will initially have a grey shade which will, later on, turn positive, Mohit will reportedly play the good guy from the beginning. It was already announced that the story will open with Hina, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra and will be carried forward by Surbhi Chandna. Naagin 5 Premiere Episode: Hina Khan As The 'Sarvashresth' Serpent Leaves Fans Wanting For More (View Tweets).

And now, the makers have released a promo where we see the Adi Naagin (Hina Khan) and Naag Hriday (Mohit Malhotra) battle the evil cheel Aakesh (Dheeraj Dhoopar). And cut to, Surbhi's character is seen waking up from a frightening nightmare where she is getting some flashes from her past life. Naagin 5: Hina Khan Wraps Up Shooting For Her Parts on Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Show (View Pic).

Check Out The Video Below:

The story will see Hina as Adi Naagin in love with Naag Hriday (Mohit Malhotra) and enter cheel Aakash (Dheeraj Dhoopar) who wants to possess the Naagin and Naagmani for himself. He ends up killing the naag, bewildering Adi Naagin to avenge her partner's death at any cost. Surbhi will be seen playing the reincarnation of Hina Khan back on earth to take Adi Naagin's revenge.

