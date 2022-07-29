Nima Denzongpa on Colors is getting interesting each passing day. The drama revolving around Nima being attacked time and again has grabbed quite some eyeballs and the show brings forth some high voltage drama. It was only a while ago that Alok and Nima came face to face and the latter was going to be attacked. Nima had disguised as Bindu and had gone to find out answers to her queries but sadly, she failed. Entertainment News | Manish Raisinghan to Replace Iqbal Khan as Virat in 'Nima Denzongpa'.

Infact Alok held her at gunpoint and asked for her last wishes. In the episodes ahead, Nima will visit her house and will narrate the reason behind her absence. She will reveal that she was buried in sand and she kept thinking about Virat which gave her courage to come out alive. She will say that while she was searching for help, she met a kind hearted man who offered to help her and took her to the hospital. While she will be advised to stay away from the Sethi family, Nima will share her plans ahead to get the truth out.

She will inform that this time she will face the family yet again and give them a taste of their own medicine. However this time, she will avoid disguising and go as Nima herself!

Keep reading LatestLY for more information from the world of television. Nima Denzongpa airs on Colors from Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm. The show is produced by Alind Srivastava and Nisaar Parvej under the banner of Peninsula Pictures.

