Actor Akshay Kelkar has won the fourth season of the reality show, Bigg Boss Marathi hosted by actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar. He and Apurva Nemlekar were the final two contestants, and after a tough fight, the Takatak 2 actor emerged victorious. Akshay walks away from the finale with the prize money of Rs 15.55 lakh, in addition to getting Rs 5 lakh for being the 'Best Captain', as well as a gold chain. All in all, a good haul for the fan-favourite contestant. Bigg Boss Marathi 4 Finale Winner Announced! Akshay Kelkar Beats Apurva Nemlekar to Be Victorious in the New Season of the Reality Show.

Akshay Kelkar is quite a popular face on Marathi television and cinema, though the Hindi audiences might also find him very familiar. Akshay, born in Thane, Maharashtra, is a student of LS Raheja School of Art in Worli. As per his IMDb profile, Akshay's first credited role is in the show Kamla, based on the popular playwright Vijay Tendulkar's writings, though he was also part of the Marathi series Be Dune Daha.

He gained fame with his role in Hindi series Bhakharwadi (Sab TV) and later on in the series Nima Denzongpa (streaming on Jio Cinema). He had also been part of the Marath-web-series Bang Bang. He had also done a couple of movies, with his most popular appearance being in Takatak 2.

Watch the Trailer of Takatak 2:

Akshay's parents are Kalpana and Jayendra Kelkar. His relationship status isn't out, but the reports claim he is single.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BB family 🌸 (@kvr__fan_club)

During his Bigg Boss stint, Akshay was one of the more controversial contestants, often being involved in physical fights and being called out by Mahesh Manjrekar quite a few times for his aggressive behaviour. However, he still managed to come out victorious and become the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 4.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2023 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).