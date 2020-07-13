Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's marriage is grabbing headlines for quite a while now. The couple has been giving the hints of their separation through their social media activities. They not only removed the posts dedicated to each other but also unfollowed each other on social media. The TV actress recently had admitted that Rajeev moved out of their house. Now, Rajeev has stated that someone is brainwashing his wife and he will find the culprit and expose them. Rajeev Sen On Deleting Wedding Photos: 'I Am In A Happy Zone'; Wife Charu Asopa Refuses To Comment (Details Inside).

In his interview with TOI, actress Sushmita Sen's brother said, "Why would I move out from my own house? He further added that he has three houses, one in Mumbai, another in Delhi, and the third one in Dubai (UAE)." He also added that Charu is a simple and innocent girl and that someone from her friends circle might be brainwashing her. He also hopes that the actress does not 'lose her path' in the process.

He further vowed to find the culprit and reveal their name along with the pictures and facts. He said, "If they are going to hit me, I’m going to hit them back harder." Earlier, he had refused to comment more on the whole picture-deleting-scenario saying that he was in a happy zone and doesn't want to comment on it. On the other hand, Charu chose to remain mum on the subject. The couple had registered their marriage on June 7, 2019 and then performed wedding festivities in grandeur on June 16, 2019 in Goa.

