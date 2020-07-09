The whole saga of Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marital life going through a bad phase has taken to the news by storm. While both Charu and Rajeev's subtle and cryptic social media posts all hinted towards the worst-case scenario, they topped it by deleting all of their wedding photos from social media on July 9, 2020, which obviously grabbed eyeballs. Even though Rajeev had denied all the buzz, looks like that is not the case. Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa Delete All Wedding Photos From Social Media AFter Refuting Rumours of Trouble In Their Marriage.

And when SpotboyE got in touch with Rajeev he neither confirmed nor denied the gossip, but said, "I won’t comment on that but currently I’m in a very happy zone is all I can say." When the portal reached out to Charu, she said, "I am sorry but I don't want to talk about it." Charu Asopa's Latest Instagram Post Re-Ignites Rumours of Troublesome Marriage With Husband Rajeev Sen (View Post).

While any and all traces of each other are totally gone from Charu and Rajeev's accounts, the latter's older sister Sushmita Sen's account has pictures from the couple's wedding ceremonies. Both Rajeev and Charu have even unfollowed each other from social media.

Rajeev and Charu had met in January 2019 and after a courtship of a few months, they had a registered marriage on June 7, 2019, followed by a grand wedding on June 16 in Goa. However, barely a year after their wedding, news of trouble in their relationship started making the rounds.

