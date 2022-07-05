Popular faces in the entertainment industry Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar have been roped in to play leads in the new show Sherdil Shergill. The show revolves around an unusual yet tenacious girl, Manmeet Shergill, who takes some unusual decisions that change her life forever. She is young and ambitious and wants to make a name for herself in the male-dominated field of architecture. She then meets a young and carefree Rajkumar Yadav. Surbhi Chandna, Manjiri Pupala, Saumya Tandon – Take a Look at the TV Newsmakers of the Week.

Surbhi Chandna will essay the character of Manmeet, while Dheeraj Dhoopar will play Rajkumar in the daily soap. Surbhi Chandna says: "I have played varying roles throughout my career and I'm excited to come back with a show that has the right kind of subject for our audience, which at the same time is lighthearted."

The actress, who is known for her role of Sweety in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, throws more light on her on-screen personality and says: "I play the character of Manmeet, a strong girl who has a practical outlook towards life. It is always challenging to portray such complex and strong characters. The storyline is unique and captivating." Dheeraj Dhoopar And Vinny Arora Dhoopar Twin In White For The Baby Shower Ceremony; Check Out Pictures Of The Parents-To-Be.

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj says: "My role in the show is very exciting and it challenges me as an actor. And that is what I look for every time I take up something new." "This also gives my fans and followers a chance to see me in a never seen before avatar. My audience will also be treated with something new when it comes to my style," he adds. Sherdil Shergill will air soon on Colors.

