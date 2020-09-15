Actor Sunil Grover is an ace comedy man. Known for his roles of Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati, Sunil is currently entertaining one and all with his comeback show on Star Bharat, Gangs of Filmistan. The show is a comedy daily that brings a dose of comedy to the audience every day, as opposed to a majority of comedy shows that air only on weekends. And tonight's episode will be a riot, given the promo that Sunil shared is sure to make you guys go ROFL! Gangs of Filmistan: Sunil Grover, Shilpa Shinde and Gang Guarantee You Non-Stop Comedy in the First Promo of the Show (Watch Video).

Sunil took to Twitter to share a glimpse of 'Topi Bahu' doing household chores of her house like washing her husband's laptop and his important business papers. Yes, Sunil will be seen recreating the iconic laptop scene from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya where Rashi (Rucha Hasabnis) convinced Gopi (Giaa Manek) to wash her husband Ahem's (Mohammad Nazim) laptop. Sunil Grover Talks About His Struggles in the Industry, Says ‘I Have Been Replaced on Shows and Of Course, It Hurts’.

Check Out the Teaser Below:

Topi Bahu! Ghar ke kaam karegi aaj raat 8 baje @StarBharat par . pic.twitter.com/1daXwnm9vv — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) September 15, 2020

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya was recently in the news after musician Yashraj Mukhate re-created a scene from the show by adding interesting music to it. The video went viral in no time with even the actors sharing the same and appreciating the pun. SNS maker Rashmi Sharma took this opportunity to announce that she was bringing back the sequel of the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and recently actors Harsh Nagar and Sneha Jain have been roped in to play the leads Anant and Gehna in the show.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2020 01:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).