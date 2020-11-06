The upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will see Jethaalal being a pain in Bhide’s neck and Tapu sena being a pain in Jethaalal’s. The lockdown has been partially lifted allowing people to resume work. Everyone in Golkuldhaam Society has agreed to carpool with Sodhi the next morning. This has got Jethaalal worried about not waking up on time and to make sure that he does, he sets his alarm and also asks Tapu to wake him up in case he misses the alarm. Also, he decides to sleep earlier than usual but which means that he won’t be able to iron his clothes. So smartly, he steps out into the balcony with the clothes to be ironed and calls out to Bhide. You get the drift? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaalal Fights the Novel Coronavirus, Whacks It With Champak Chacha's Stick.

Yes! Jethaalal expects Bhide to iron his clothes for him and of course, Bhide flatly refuses. But since Bhide is always ironing clothes, Jethaalal tries to persuade Bhide by throwing his clothes at Bhide’s which again, Bhide promptly throws right back at Jethaalal. Tapu sena watches this scene from below and decides to mediate. They assure Jethaalal that they will all make sure that he wakes up on time the next morning. By then, Bhide has quietly slipped away from the balcony and shut the door behind him. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Episode Update: Popatlal Disappears From Gokuldhaam Society.

Will Jethaalal wake up on time or will he make everyone wait in the morning? Will Tapu sena keep their promise of waking him up on time or is there a prank involved? Does Jethaalal end up ironing his clothes or does he manage to convince to Bhide to do it for him?

