The upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will be an emotional ride for the viewers. With the Gokuldham society's Rangarang Karyakram coming to an end, Gokuldhaam folk are extremely happy with their own performance as well as that of others but also a little sad since Ganapati Bappa has to take their leave. However, to lift up the mood and to recognize everyone's efforts, Tapu Sena incorporates a special plan. The bunch of youngsters decides to cheer everyone up by presenting each one of the society's residents with a surprise gift. Of course, while on the one hand this prospect excites everyone, it stresses out Bhide.

It can be recalled that even before Ganeshotsav 2020 could be planned, Bhide was worried about making arrangements and also about not having the budget for managing the event as usual. But then it was Tapu Sena who stepped in and took up the responsibility from Bhide.

But now, just as Bhide had begun to relax, Tapu Sena's gifting idea gets him worked up. Tapu Sena visits every house one by one and surprising everyone with special goodies for each one of them. Seeing this, Bhide starts thinking about how and where the children are getting the funds from.

What will a restless Bhide do? He is glad that the youth of the Society are becoming responsible adults and they did do a great job with arrangements of the Rangarang Karyakram, but the nagging problem here is from where are they getting all this money? Quite the mystery eh!

