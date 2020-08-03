Shooting for SAB TV's most loved sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah began on July 18 with all precautions in place. Right from a sanitization shower to fresh pairs of gloves, face masks and face shields being distributed to even a UV machine to sanitise jewellery, producer Asit Kumar Modi has taken extreme levels of protection to keep his cast and crew as safe on the sets as possible. And we understand why it took them a while to begin shooting, in comparison to other TV shows that began their filming in June itself. #TMKOC Becomes The Top Trend On Twitter After Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fans Post Funny Memes Welcoming The Show's Fresh Episodes!.

As per latest reports, two actors (three if you include Disha Vakani) have walked out of the show and they are Gurucharan Singh Sodhi and Neha Mehta. However, very soon the show will welcome another key actor and that is none other than Mayur Vakani aka Sundarlal.

The actor who was out of the city, arrived in Mumbai on August 2 and revealed in a post on Instagram that he has landed in Mumbai and is all set to begin shooting.

Check Out His Post Below:

However, there is still no confirmation on when his reel and real-life sister Disha Vakani will return to shoot for the show. In a recent chat with TOI, Disha's good friend and co-star Jennifer Mistry, who plays Mrs Sodhi on the show revealed, "Stuti her daughter is of priority. I am sure she will be back soon. The good thing is we are in touch and whenever we miss each other we talk over the phone. We have to understand family is also important. She wanted to get married and start a family and when finally the moment has arrived we shouldn't disturb her. She's just enjoying her family life and we should let her be like that."

