The BJP on Wednesday lodged an FIR against the director and actors of web series Tandav in Ranchi. Surya Prabhat, vice president of Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha on Wednesday lodged an FIR at Argora police station in Ranchi against Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar and the entire star cast of the web series. "Through the web series constitutional norms has been violated. It was a deliberate attempt to create disturbance in communal harmony in the country. In the name of entertainment such things cannot be tolerated," said the FIR. Will Tandav Row Bring OTT Censorship in India? From Paatal Lok to AK vs AK, Shows and Films in the Past That Stirred Controversy

A large number of BJYM workers were present while lodging the FIR. The BJYM workers also shouted slogans against the 'Tandav' series. On Tuesday, Swami Divyanand Maharaj had raised objection over the scenes of in 'Tandav'. He had reportedly threatened that "Tandav" (violence) will be witnessed in Ranchi if the objectionable scenes are not removed. Tandav Controversy: Ali Abbas Zafar Issues a Statement Revealing Their Decision to Implement Changes to the Web Series Amid Growing Dissent

"On a regular basis they make a mockery of Hindu culture in movies. The Sadhus and Pandits are shown as comedians. The gods and goddesses' original shape are changed in movies. Hindu society is hurt by such acts," said Divyanand Maharaj said.

