While TV shootings in Mumbai were earlier supposed to resume from June 22-23, associations like FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) and CINTAA (Cine And TV Artistes' Association) decided against it. Reason? Well, simply 'cos some of their demands weren't fulfilled by IFTPC (Indian Film and Television Producers Council). The demands included an eight-hour shift along with COVID-19 insurance for TV artists and crew members. While JD Majethia, chairperson, IFTPC, had assured that the issue will be discussed in the coming days, seems like they have already found the desired solution. CINTAA Appeals the Govt of India to Grant Them Industry Status, Says ‘It Contributes 1.75 Lakh Crores Every Year to the Economy’.

As per reports in Mumbai Mirror, the Mumbai based fraternity will receive Rs 2 Lakh insurance cover for coronavirus treatment and their family members will get Rs 25 Lakh in case of death due to infection. Confirming the same update, Majethia in his conversation with the same tabloid said, “We’re glad that the issue of insurance and other important matters are resolved. Policy premium will be paid by producers and broadcasters. We can begin shoots on June 25, depending on the preparedness of the makers." Akshay Kumar Continues with his Generosity, Donates Rs 45 Lakh to CINTAA - Read Details.

Also, as per the revised guidelines for Standard Operating Procedures, a doctor, a nurse and an ambulance are not needed to be on standby and instead, a vehicle with thermal-scanning, blood temperature monitor, sugar testing kit, oximeter and contacts of nearest Covid-19 hospitals should be present on the sets at all times. Also, the producer is not required to arrange accommodations for his crew and actors to stay near the shooting locations.

With things finally falling in place, you can expect your favourite shows to air new episodes in the coming weeks.

