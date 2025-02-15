BN Tiwari, the President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), has voiced strong opposition to YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav's involvement in the popular Colors TV show Laughter Chefs 2. Tiwari has formally appealed to the network, urging them to remove Yadav from the show due to his controversial history. The call for Yadav’s removal follows his alleged racial remarks towards Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chum Darang during a podcast, which sparked widespread backlash. ‘False Allegations’: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Reacts After Being Summoned by NCW Over ‘Racist’ Remark on ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Star Chum Darang.

Elvish Yadav To Be Removed from 'Laughter Chefs'?

As reported by TOI, BN Tiwari, the President of FWICE, sent a strongly worded letter to the channel condemning the promotion of Elvish Yadav. In his letter, Tiwari stated, “We strongly condemn the promotion of Mr Elvish Yadav. As you are well aware, he has made racial comments against Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chum Darang and has faced significant backlash on social media." Tiwari further expressed his concerns over Yadav's troubling legal history, mentioning multiple cases filed against him. He pointed out Yadav’s alleged involvement in a snake venom rave party in Noida. The letter also highlighted the legal charges Yadav faces for violating the Wildlife Act in connection. Elvish Yadav Summoned: NCW Sends Notice to YouTuber Over Alleged ‘Racist’ Remarks Against Actress Chum Darang, Appearance on February 17.

Elvish Yadav on 'Laughter Chefs 2' - Watch Video

“He is widely followed by the youth of our nation, and his actions highly influence them to engage in illegal activities. We strongly condemn all his acts that go against the welfare of society and the values of our country," Tiwari wrote. Tiwari urged the channel to sever ties with Yadav, emphasizing the importance of upholding ethical responsibility, writing, “We strongly object to Colors Channel promoting Elvish Yadav and request you to discontinue your association with him for the betterment of society and the nation. We hope you understand the severity of the matter and our concerns. We look forward to your immediate and necessary action."

The letter has ignited significant debate, with many eager for the channel's response regarding Elvish Yadav’s role in Laughter Chefs 2. As the controversy continues to unfold, the key question remains whether the showrunners will heed FWICE’s call to remove Yadav or uphold their decision to include him in the cooking comedy show.

