Actor Hitanshu Jinsi, who plays Lord Jagannath in the show Vighnaharta Ganesh says it is enthralling to learn about mythological events and how they took place. Last week, the series showcased the story of Bedi Walle Hanuman and its significance at the Jagannath Puri temple. Continuing the tales of Jagannath Puri, this week viewers will learn about the tradition of Rathyatra, how a devotee of Lord Jagannath learns an important lesson and what led to the auspicious day of Ganesha Vesha.

Hitanshu Jinsi who essays Lord Krishna on the show apart from Lord Jagannath, says: "It is so enthralling to learn about events that took place during that time and how it came into existence. I hope I do justice to the story and my part, and I hope that the viewers have something valuable to take away from the track."

"To play a role in imparting tales of wisdom to devoted viewers, in the hope that it influences them and changes their perspective of life, is a surreal feeling," he adds. Vighnaharta Ganesh airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

