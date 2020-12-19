Hina Khan is all over the internet for her new movie Wishlist. The actress surprised everyone with the heart-wrenching trailer of the film and now has introduced a new song from her upcoming movie. Titled "Akhan Nu Sukoon Deja", we see Hina Khan getting emotional as Jitendra Rai, her beau goes through a rough patch in his life. Wishlist Trailer: Hina Khan Steals Our Attention With Her Charming Presence in this Emotional Love Story.

Just like the trailer of the film, the song also gives us insight into how Hina encourages her beau to live life to the fullest. The song shows how Hina and Jitendra spend some quality time together and create memories. Hina is seen getting emotional during the song as well as she reminisces the good times.

The scenic beauty of Europe is beautifully captured in the song. Crooned by Mumin Beigh, the lyrics of the song are penned down by Rahat Kazmi. Mumin Beigh has also composed the beautiful music of this song. The song is as emotional as it can get and it will definitely strike a chord in your heart. Is Hina Khan Walking the Cannes 2019 Red Carpet? Here’s What We Know So Far.

Check Out The Song Here:

Talking about the film, Hina had earlier told Pinkvilla, "I am very excited for Wishlist. It is a feel-good film, it's all about fulfilling your wishes, dreams, aspirations, and importantly valuing the people around you. In times like these, this film is definitely going to be a happy and motivational watch and is going to win hearts like none other." She also revealed that the team had made this film for festivals across the globe, but due to unforeseen conditions, they best thought to release it on a digital platform first.

Directed by Rahat Kazmi, the film also stars Namita Lal, François d'Artemare, Monica Aggarwal, Dhruvin Sanghvi and Neelu Dogra in pivotal roles. The film also marks Hina Khan and her beau Rocky's first time as a producer under their banner Hiro’s Faar Better Films. The film will premiere on December 11 on MXPlayer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2020 07:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).