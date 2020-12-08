Hina Khan has been quite busy even in 2020. While many of us were sitting at home during the lockdown, Hina Khan appeared on Bigg Boss season 14 as a Toofani senior, bagged several prestigious awards and also featured in some hit songs. The actress is now all set to entertain the audience with her next project which is a web-film. Titled Wishlist, the film is a beautiful journey of a couple and the hurdles that come in their lives. The trailer of the film has just hit the internet world and is already creating waves amongst Hina's fans. Hina Khan OPENS UP on her Cannes Controversy – ‘It Was Disheartening. I Felt Really Bad’.

The one and a half minute trailer begins with Hina and her partner's introduction. The two are very happy in each other's company and are living their life to the fullest. Just like any one of us, the duo is tiredof their boring 9-5 job life and also has a wishlist that they are trying to tick off. While doing so, life hits them with a huge problem that shatters both Hina's character and her partner's spirit but they decide to make the best of this situation.

The film was shot in Europe, so you get to see a lot of Eiffel Tower, picturesque views and breathtaking shots. Hina is spreading positivity with her presence on the screen and is seen in a very new chirpy avatar in the film. Her chemistry with her partner (essayed by Jitendra Rai) is something to look out for. The film is a heart-warming story that will teach you many meaningful realizations about love and life. Hina Khan Lashes Out At KRK For Trolling Her Movie Hacked, Says 'I Have Worked My A** Off To Reach Where I Am.'

Check Out The Trailer Here:

Talking about the film, Hina had earlier told Pinkvilla, "I am very excited for Wishlist. It is a feel-good film, it's all about fulfilling your wishes, dreams, aspirations, and importantly valuing the people around you. In times like these, this film is definitely going to be a happy and motivational watch and is going to win hearts like none other." She also revealed that the team had made this film for festivals across the globe, but due to unforeseen conditions, they best thought to release it on a digital platform first.

Directed by Rahat Kazmi, the film also stars Namita Lal, François d'Artemare, Monica Aggarwal, Dhruvin Sanghvi and Neelu Dogra in pivotal roles. The film also marks Hina Khan and her beau Rocky's first time as a producer under their banner Hiro’s Faar Better Films. The film will premiere on December 11 on MXPlayer.

