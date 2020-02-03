Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai February 3, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Naira and the Family Learn That Trisha Was Molested, Cops Unearth a Vital Clue

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Updates (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In the last episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Goenka’s are tensed about Trisha while a tensed Luv and Kush return home. Later, Kartik and Naira learn that Trisha has met with an accident. The duo gets shocked when they come to know that Trisha was molested. In tonight’s episode, we see the nurse bringing clothes of Trisha, Naira (Shivangi Joshi) panics seeing it. She hugs Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and asks him to tell the Nurse to take it away. Inspector signals the nurse to take it away. He enquires to Kartik if Trisha was not having mobile as they didn’t find it at the accident spot. He tells Kartik that they will trace its location. Meanwhile, Kartik and Naira decide to talk with the truck driver.

In the Basu house, the Inspector reaches the Goenka house. Luv and Kush hide seeing the cops in the house. Manish gives the house detail to the inspector and asks to catch Trisha’s culprit and punish him. Meanwhile, Kairav tells Vansh about Luv and Kush hiding chips packet in the garden so that they can regrow. The duo confronts Luv and Kush and they make a story and ask Vansh and Kairav not to tell chips packet secret to anyone.

Kartik and Naira confront the truck driver at the police station. Truck driver cries and tells Kartik and Naira that he was driving slow but Trisha jumped in front of his truck and tells that he is innocent. Naira refuses to believe that Trisha attempted suicide. Kartik brings Naira back home as she cries. She asks Kartik why he brought her home. Further, Naira tells the Goenka’s that Trisha was molested by someone and asks Suhasini if she thinks Trisha can attempt suicide. Suwarna asks Kartik to take Naira to the room. Luv and Kush get scared. Luv asks Kush to stay calm. Naira vows that she will not leave the culprit.

Kairav comes and asks Naira if she is not well. Kartik tells Kairav that Naira is fine and needs some rest and will be ok. Naira is unable to forget what happened to Trisha and gets emotional. Kairav tries to make her laugh and helps her in sleeping. Meanwhile, Kush decides to confess in front of Naira the truth. Luv gets furious and tries to stop him but Kush goes to meet Naira. Naira receives a message from the police that they got a locket stuck in Trisha’s dress and asks if it belongs to Trisha or someone else. Naira tells the inspector that the locket doesn’t belong to Trisha.

Abhisekh comes to meet Luv and Kush. Just then Naira comes and asks Kush how is his health now. Naira sees the same locket in Abhishek’s neck. Naira asks about the locket and Abhishek tells Naira he always wears it as it is an auspicious locket given by one of their family saints. Surekha overhears them and gets angry at Naira for doubting Luv, Kush, and Abhishek. Naira apologizes to Surekha and tells she never thought that Luv and Kush are the culprits. Kartik and Akhilesh support Naira. Surekha sarcastically apologizes and says that Luv and Kush are not goons who will do something like this. Naira apologizes to Luv and Kush. In the precap, Naira confronts Luv and Kush for hiding Gayu’s jewelry.