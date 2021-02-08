Patna, February 8: The results of the 31st judicial services preliminary examinations were declared by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Monday. Candidates can check the results on the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. The 31st judicial services preliminary exam result 2020 will appear in a pdf file containing roll numbers of the selected candidates.

Selected candidates have to appear for the final exam now. The prelims exam was conducted on December 6 last year. A total of 15,360 candidates appeared for the exam, out which 2,379 cleared the 31st preliminary examination. IBPS Clerk Prelim Results 2020 Declared by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection; Candidates Can Check Result on Official Website - ibps.in.

Here are Steps to Check The Result:

Candidates are required to visit the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the link - 'Results: 31st Bihar Judicial Services (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 04/2020)'

The result will be displayed in a pdf format containing the roll numbers of selected candidates.

Candidates can download the pdf sheet and can take a print out for future reference.

The cut off marks for the general category are 164, while the unreserved category (female) are 162. For SC category the cut off marks are 115 and for SC (female) are 102.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2021 03:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).