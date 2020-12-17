Patna, December 17: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the admit card for 66th Bihar Combined Competitive preliminary examination. The students who have registered themselves for the examination can download their admit card by visiting the official website of the Commission i.e. at bpsc.bih.nic.in. In its notification, the BPSC announced that the 66th BPSC exam is scheduled for December 27, 2020. The candidates will have to take a print out of the admit card and put their signature in Hindi and English and paste a latest photograph and get it attested. Candidates must bring a Photo-ID proof (original) along with the admit card to the exam centre. BPSC 66th Notification 2020 Released: Bihar Govt to Fill 562 Vacancies, Candidates Can Apply Online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to reports, the BPSC Commission will conduct a preliminary test for the selection of 562 candidates into various departments under the Bihar State government. The candidates who qualify the round will be able to appear for the main exam. The Prelims exam has just the General Studies paper and would be conducted in MCQ format accounting for 150 marks.

Here's how To Download the BPSC 66th admit card 2020:

Students need to visit the official website of BPSC- bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebosc.bihar.gov.in On the website, enter the details asked, like your username and password to Login The BPSC 66th prelims admit card will be displayed on screen Now take the print out of the admit card for future reference.

According to the announcement, BPSC will conduct its 66th prelims exam on December 27 from 12 pm to 2 pm. The BPSC 2020 exam will be held in single shift at 888 exam centre in 35 districts of Bihar. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified about the examination for recruitment of 562 different posts of Bihar government. Out of these 562 posts, 169 posts are reserved for female candidates. The BPSC registration process had started on September 28, 2020.

