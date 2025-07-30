Kalki Jayanti is an auspicious Hindu festival that celebrates the prophesied birth anniversary of Lord Kalki, who is believed to be the tenth and final avatar of Lord Vishnu. Lord Kalki is set to be born near the end of the Kali Yuga to eradicate vices, slay the asura Kali and restore dharma, turning the Wheel of Time to the Satya Yuga. This year, Kalki Jayanti 2025 falls on Wednesday, July 30. According to drikpanchang, Kalki Jayanti Muhurat is from 04:16 PM to 07:00 PM. The Shashthi Tithi starts at 12:16 AM on July 30, and end at 02:11 AM on July 31. In this article, let’s know more about Kalki Jayanti 2025 date, Kalki Jayanti 2025 timings and the significance of the annual event. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Kalki Jayanti 2025 Date

Kalki Jayanti 2025 falls on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

Kalki Jayanti 2025 Timings

Kalki Jayanti 2025 Muhurat is from 04:16 PM to 07:00 PM.

The Shashthi Tithi begins at 12:16 AM on July 30 and end at 02:11 AM on July 31.

Kalki Jayanti Rituals

During the festival, the devotees wake up early in the morning and take a bath before sunrise. The performance of the puja starts with the bijamantra.

After the chanting, an offering of a seat to Kalki is made and the idol is then washed with panchamrita as abhisheka, with the offerings of flowers, diya, and incense.

Lord Kalki is worshiped in two forms, whereby in the first, he is with a sword while on top of a horse, sometimes trampling over an evil assailant. This form is commonly depicted in North India. The other form depicts him standing upright with a face of a horse, which is common in South India. Sawan 2025 Festivals Full List: Check Dates of the Auspicious Hindu Festivals Celebrated in Maharashtra During Shravan Maas.

During this period, the recitation of the Hari Stotra, Vishnu Sahasranama, Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya, and other mantras is chanted 108 times.

Kalki Jayanti Significance

Kalki Jayanti holds great significance for Hindus, especially for the devotees of Lord Vishnu. On this day, special pujas are organised in Lord Vishnu temples. According to the Puranas, Lord Kalki will be born in the village of Shambhala, into a Brahmin family. His parents will be named Vishnuyasha and Sumati. His birth is foretold to take place near the end of the Kali Yuga, when unrighteousness prevails. As he grows up, Kalki will be trained as a skilled warrior and mounted on a divine white horse named Devadatta and wielding a blazing sword, he will be accompanied by Shuka, a talking parrot gifted with the knowledge of the past, present, and future.

Kalki will travel across the world, destroying evil kingdoms and confronting Kali, a powerful demon who misleads beings into committing adharma through yogic powers. After defeating evil and restoring dharma, Kalki will return to his kingdom and eventually ascend to Vaikuntha, the divine abode of Lord Vishnu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2025 05:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).