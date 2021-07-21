New Delhi, July 21: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 result 2021 date is expected any time soon. Speculation is rife that the class 10 results will be announced this month. However, there is no official confirmation from the board. Once the CBSE Class 10 result date is declared, students can visit the official websites to check their scores online on the official site of the board that are on cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in. The CBSE 10th results will also be made available to the students through DigiLocker. CBSE Result 2021: Marksheets for Class 10 & 12 To Be Available on DigiLocker; Here is How to Sign Up and Access Your Scorecards.

The Class 10 CBSE students will need their school code, exam roll number and date of birth to check their results online. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the CBSE for any updates regarding results. Earlier, the board had said that it would declare class 10 and 12 results by mid-July. However, later Sanyam Bharadwaj, CBSE examination controller, stated that the results would be announced by the end of the month.

"These are extraordinary circumstances as such. The process is elaborate and new for all, including schools," CBSE official Rama Sharma was quoted in reports. This year, CBSE did not conduct board exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the CBSE Board has recorded a pass percentage of 91.46% this year and 1,50,198 students have got compartment in 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2021 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).