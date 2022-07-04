Delhi, July 4: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the CBSE class 10th result today. According to reports, CBSE class 10 Results 2022 is likely to be declared today i.e. July 4, and CBSE class 12th on July 10. However, an official announcement is yet to be made by CBSE.

According to the Times Now, the CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 will not only be declared today. As per the sources, the result is not likely to be released this week.

The CBSE website is currently offline.

A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 exam 2022. Out of which, 12,21,195 were boys, and 8,94,993 were girls. Students can check the CBSE class 10th results Term 2 on the official website at cbse.gov.in, or cbresults.nic.in. The CBSE class 10th result can also be checked on the UMANG app and Digilocker. NATA Phase 2 Admit Card Releasing on July 4 at nata.in; Check Details.

How To Check CBSE Class 10th Result 2022:

Visit the official websites of CBSE at cbse.gov.in , and/or cbresults.nic.in

, and/or Once on the homepage, Click on CBSE Class 10 result link

Enter credentials i.e. registration number/ roll number

Submit

Class 10 result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download 10th marksheet

Take a printout for further reference.

This year, CBSE 10th term 2 exams 2022 were held from April 26 to May 24, while the Class 12 exams took place from April 26 to June 15.

