Bengaluru, September 3: The wait is finally over as the consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) on Thursday announced the COMED-K Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) Result 2020. Students can check their scores online on the official COMEDK website comedk.org. The candidates who had appeared for the exams can check their results through the direct link shared below. Rakshith M from Bengaluru is the topper of the exam. Click Here for the direct link of the official website.

The topper of the COMED-K UGET 2020 is Rakshith M from Bengaluru. The second rank holder is Saurav Kumar while Anupama Sinha has secured the third rank . According to reports, a total of 45 candidates from Karnataka have been qualified among the top 100 rank holders of COMED.

COMEDK Results 2020 Online: Steps to check UGET Results 2020 Online in Simple Steps

Visit the official COMEDK website i.e. comedk.org Students need to go to the link that states 'COMEDK Result 2020' Enter their details using their application sequence number/User ID and password. Once you fill the correct details the results would be on your screen. Download the result and save a copy for future reference

COMEDK was conducted on August 19 in two shifts - first from 9 am to 12 noon and second from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Reports inform that as many as 1219 of the top 5000 rank holders have obtained more than 70% marks in COMEDK. The answer keys for COMED-K UGET 2020 were released on August 23, 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2020 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).