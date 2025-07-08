Elon Musk shared a post on July 8, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter) and announced that Starlink, the satellite internet service by SpaceX, is now available in Qatar. It marks another step forward in Starlink’s mission to expand high-speed internet access in the World, especially in regions with limited connectivity. Starlink was recently launched in Srilanka and the country is now the third in South Asia, following Bhutan and Bangladesh. Starlink has reportedly received a Letter of Intent from the DoT. As per reports, the company is now waiting for approval from IN-SPACe. If approved, Starlink internet services could begin in India by late 2025 or early 2026. Grok 4 Release Date: Elon Musk Announces Launch Date of Upcoming AI Model From xAI; Check Details.

Starlink Launched in Qatar

Starlink is now available in Qatar! 🇶🇦 https://t.co/GLX97uojs1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2025

