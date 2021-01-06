Gandhinagar, January 6: Classes of 10 and 12 standards will resume in schools across Gujarat on January 11, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said on Wednesday. Schools in Gujarat had been shut since Match last year when the country went under a lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. The state government had planned to reopen all educational institutes in November last year. However, the decision was later withdrawn. Schools, Colleges to Reopen in Rajasthan from January 18.

"Classes for students of 10th and 12th standard will resume from 11th January, following all COVID19 guidelines," Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said. Schools in India had been shut since March last year when the country went under lockdown. Some relaxations were given to students of classes 9 to 12 under the Unlock 4 guidelines in August last year.

In September, the Centre issued its guidelines for 'Unlock 5', allowing state governments to reopen schools in a phased-manner from October 15. However, many states had decided not to reopen educational institutes. The Gujarat government had planned to reopen schools and colleges from November 23. However, the plan was dropped after a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus Cases in Gujarat:

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 655 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 2,48,581. The death toll surged to 4,325 after four more succumbed to COVID-19. A total of 868 patients were discharged over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 2,35,426, while there are 8,830 active cases in the state.

