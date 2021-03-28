Chandigarh, March 28: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Saturday released the date sheet for the class 10th and class 12th exam on its official website. Students can check the Haryana Board 10th 12th Date Sheet 2021 at bseh.org.in. The BSEH Class 12 exam will begin from April 20, 2021. Meanwhile, the Haryana board class 10 exam is scheduled to start from April 20, 2021. CBSE Class 12 Board Examinations 2020–21 Datesheet Released: Exams To Begin on May 4, Conclude on June 11; Check Full Schedule and Time Table Here.

Notably, the practical exams of both the classes will commence from April 5 and will end on April 10. The syllabus for the exams has been reduced to 30 percent due to the prevailing health emergency because of COVOD-19. The exams will have 50 percent objective questions. CBSE Board Exams 2021 Class 10 & 12 Datesheet Announced: Board Examination to be Held From May 4 to June 11.

Date Sheet for Class 10:

Date of the exam Name of the subjects 22-Apr-21 Social Science 26-Apr-21 Hindi 28-Apr-21 English 03-May-21 Mathematics 07-May-21 Science 10-May-21 Physical and Health Education, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Drawing, Agriculture, Computer Science, Home Science, Music Hindustani, Animal Husbandry and Dance 11-May-21 Retail, Security, Automobile, ITeS, Patient Care Assistence, Beauty and Wellness, Physical Education and Sports, Agriculture Paddy Farming, Tourism Hospitality, Media Animation, Apparel Fashion Designing, Banking and Finance, Banking and Insurance and Vision Technician 12-May-21 Punjabi, IT and ITES

Date Sheet For Class 12:

Date of the Exam Name of the Subject April 20, 2021 Hindi 23-Apr-21 Physics 24-Apr-21 Fine Arts 27-Apr-21 Mathematics 29-Apr-21 Physical Education 30-Apr-21 Home Science 01-May-21 English (Core/ Elective) 03-May-21 Military Science and Dance 04-May-21 Punjabi 05-May-21 Chemistry, Accountancy and Public Administration 06-May-21 Geography 07-May-21 Computer Science and ITES 08-May-21 History and Biology 10-May-21 Agriculture and Psychology 11-May-21 Sanskrit, Urdu and Bio-Technology 12-May-21 Political Science 13-May-21 Music Hindustani, Philosophy and Business Studies 15-May-21 Sociology and Entrepreneurship 17-May-21 Retail, Security, Automobiles, IT & ITES, Patient Care Assistant, Physical Education & Sports, Beauty & Wellness, Office Secretaryship and Stenography in Hindi, English, Travel & Tourism, Agriculture, Paddy Farming and Media Animation

The exams will be held in an offline mode from 12.30 pm to 3 pm, following all the COVID-19 protocols issued by the government. “The board will conduct examinations for matriculation and senior secondary classes from April 20. Around 2,100 centres for over 7.5 lakh students have been created. Schools have been asked to adhere to COVID norms,” reported The Times of India, quoting board chairperson Jagbir Singh as saying.

Thermal screening and sanitisation of hands of students will be conducted before entering exam centres. It is mandatory for students appearing for the exams to wear masks and maintain social distancing. The minimum passing marks for both class 10 and 12 is 33 percent.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2021 11:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).