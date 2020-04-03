ICSI CS Executive Test 2020 Application Date Extended, Apply Till May 5 Online at icsi.edu

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has extended the online application date for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). According to the latest announcement, CSEET 2020 application deadline has been extended to May 5, 2020. Earlier, the last date to apply for CSEET 2020 was April 15, 2020. Like many other exams conducting bodies, ICSI also postponed the application process in the wake of coronavirus lockdown which will continue till April 14, 2020. Prior to that ICSI had to extend the application from March 24, because of coronavirus spread. Now it has postponed further, the details of which are available online icsi.edu. DUET 2020 Online Application Process Delayed.

“In view of the current situation and difficulties being experienced by the students, it has been decided to extend the last date of registration for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) appearing in May, 2020 session to Tuesday, the 5th May, 2020 up to 23:59 Hours,” reads the notification. “It may be further noted that there is no change in the schedule of conduct of June, 2020 session of examination and the same will commerce from 1st June, 2020 as planned,” the notice adds. Candidates are hence advised to take their time and begin their application as and when the lockdown period is over. The ICSI CSEET exam 2020 will be conducted on May 28, 2020. Maharashtra CET 2020 Online Application Date Extended.

ICSI will hold CSEET 2020 for the first time. The examinations will be computer-based and would have questions from Paper 1 (Business Communication), Paper 2 (Legal Aptitude & Logical Reasoning), Paper 3 (Economic and Business Environment) and Paper 4 (Current Affairs, Presentation and Communication Skills).